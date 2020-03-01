CQS New City High Yield Fund (LON:NCYF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.20

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.20 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 57.80 ($0.76), with a volume of 2926618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.60 ($0.76).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $246.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42.

Get CQS New City High Yield Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. CQS New City High Yield Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.