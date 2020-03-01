Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) versus Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) Financial Comparison

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) and Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Wins Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services 3.05% 4.32% 0.34% Wins Finance N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Consumer Portfolio Services and Wins Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Wins Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wins Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Wins Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services $389.77 million 0.21 $14.86 million $0.51 7.20 Wins Finance $100,000.00 1,958.21 $10.49 million N/A N/A

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Wins Finance.

Risk & Volatility

Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wins Finance has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Wins Finance on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Wins Finance Company Profile

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

