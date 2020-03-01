Comparing Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

This table compares Sintx Technologies and AtriCure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $90,000.00 16.35 -$8.65 million N/A N/A AtriCure $230.81 million 6.67 -$35.19 million ($1.07) -35.91

Sintx Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AtriCure.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and AtriCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -657.71% -70.34% -44.54% AtriCure -15.25% -16.26% -8.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sintx Technologies and AtriCure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 AtriCure 0 1 6 0 2.86

Sintx Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 395.46%. AtriCure has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.52%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than AtriCure.

Risk and Volatility

Sintx Technologies has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AtriCure has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of AtriCure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AtriCure beats Sintx Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc., a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications. It provides spine implant products under the Valeo brand to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery. The company markets and sells its products directly; and through direct sales organizations, distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with CTL Amedica to design and launch spinal implants. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy. It also provides multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; and CryoICE CRYO2 cryoablation system to apply cryo-energy to targeted intercostal peripheral nerves in the ribcage and temporarily relieve pain. Further, it provides Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Fusion Magnetic Retriever System that allows access around anatomical structures; and cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. The company sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.