Comparing LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) & Textmunication Holdgings (NASDAQ:TXHD)

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) and Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get LivePerson alerts:

96.7% of LivePerson shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of LivePerson shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LivePerson and Textmunication Holdgings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson -32.94% -47.19% -16.10% Textmunication Holdgings -267.80% -9,868.09% -591.58%

Risk and Volatility

LivePerson has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textmunication Holdgings has a beta of -2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 347% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LivePerson and Textmunication Holdgings, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson 0 2 13 0 2.87 Textmunication Holdgings 0 0 0 0 N/A

LivePerson presently has a consensus target price of $45.14, suggesting a potential upside of 70.61%. Given LivePerson’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LivePerson is more favorable than Textmunication Holdgings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LivePerson and Textmunication Holdgings’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson $291.61 million 6.01 -$96.07 million ($1.29) -20.51 Textmunication Holdgings $1.07 million 1.32 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

Textmunication Holdgings has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivePerson.

Summary

LivePerson beats Textmunication Holdgings on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc. provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge through mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces; and Maven, a robust artificial intelligence engine for conversational commerce. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company has strategic partnership with DMI to support clients in navigating the burgeoning conversational commerce category. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Textmunication Holdgings

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.