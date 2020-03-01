Comparing Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) & Lydall (NYSE:LDL)

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) and Lydall (NYSE:LDL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Delphi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Lydall shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Delphi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Lydall shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Delphi Technologies has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lydall has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Delphi Technologies and Lydall’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delphi Technologies 0.39% 43.64% 5.52% Lydall -8.42% 3.40% 1.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Delphi Technologies and Lydall’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delphi Technologies $4.36 billion 0.28 $17.00 million $2.43 5.81 Lydall $837.40 million 0.25 $34.94 million N/A N/A

Lydall has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delphi Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Delphi Technologies and Lydall, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delphi Technologies 0 10 2 0 2.17 Lydall 0 2 0 0 2.00

Delphi Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $17.63, suggesting a potential upside of 24.88%. Lydall has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 88.92%. Given Lydall’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lydall is more favorable than Delphi Technologies.

Summary

Delphi Technologies beats Lydall on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components. It also provides power electronics solutions, including supervisory controllers and software, and DC/DC converters and inverters. This segment sells its portfolio of technologies and solutions for propulsion systems to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, including passenger cars, trucks, vans, and sport-utility vehicles; and commercial vehicles, such as light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty trucks, as well as commercial vans, buses, and off-highway vehicles. The Delphi Technologies Aftermarket segment manufactures and sells aftermarket products, such as cover fuel injection, electronics and engine management, maintenance and test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics to independent aftermarket and original equipment service customers, and independent retailers and wholesale distributors. Delphi Technologies PLC has a collaboration agreement with TomTom N.V. for intelligent driving controls. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes. This segment also provides non-woven veils, papers, and specialty composites for the building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, respiratory protection, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers nonwoven rolled-good felt media and filter bags used primarily in industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment provides engineered products for the transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist in the reduction of noise, vibration, and harshness. Its products are used in the tunnel, fuel tank, wheel well, aerodynamic belly pan, and spare tire applications, as well as outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. This segment also offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites for the automotive markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

