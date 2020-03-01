Comparing Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) and Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) and Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Akorn and Theravance Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akorn -33.23% -14.68% -3.11% Theravance Biopharma -322.08% N/A -48.29%

Akorn has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theravance Biopharma has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Akorn and Theravance Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akorn 0 2 1 0 2.33 Theravance Biopharma 0 1 4 0 2.80

Akorn currently has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 302.30%. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.84%. Given Akorn’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akorn is more favorable than Theravance Biopharma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akorn and Theravance Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akorn $682.43 million 0.21 -$401.91 million ($0.34) -3.41 Theravance Biopharma $73.41 million 18.83 -$215.52 million ($4.25) -5.73

Theravance Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akorn. Theravance Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akorn, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.2% of Akorn shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Theravance Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Akorn shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Theravance Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma beats Akorn on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment offers generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, including sterile ophthalmics, injectables, and inhalants; and non-sterile oral liquids, topicals, nasal sprays, and otics. Its primary products include Akten, a topical ocular anesthetic gel; AzaSite, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial conjunctivitis; Cosopt, Cosopt PF, Betimol, and Zioptan, which are used in the treatment of glaucoma; and Xopenex inhalation solution used in the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets OTC products for the treatment of dry eye under the TheraTears brand. It also markets other OTC consumer health products comprising Mag-Ox, a magnesium supplement; and the Diabetic Tussin line of cough and cold products. In addition, this segment offers a portfolio of animal health products, such as Anased and VetaKet veterinary sedatives; Tolazine and Yobine sedative reversing agents; and Butorphic, a pain reliever. Akorn, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant. YUPELRI, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); and Velusetrag, an oral and investigational medicine for gastrointestinal motility disorders. The company's product candidates also comprise Selective 5-HT4 Agonist for treating gastrointestinal motility disorders; Gut-selective Pan-Janus Kinase Inhibitor Program for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis; TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor that has completed Phase III study for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; and TD-0714 and Neprilysin Inhibitor Program, which have completed Phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney disease, including diabetic nephropathy. In addition, it focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium bromide, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the inhaled bifunctional muscarinic antagonist-beta2 agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

