Comerica Bank Sells 8,322 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Kennametal worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMT. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Kennametal by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kennametal alerts:

KMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.32.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.