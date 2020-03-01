Comerica Bank Sells 2,287 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 491.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. William Blair cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.71.

Shares of CHKP opened at $103.80 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $98.91 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

