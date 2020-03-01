Comerica Bank Sells 14,935 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,935 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 85,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 648,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after buying an additional 208,852 shares during the period.

Shares of GWX opened at $27.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

