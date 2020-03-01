Comerica Bank Sells 1,168 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $43,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.2% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $261,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 54,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

LNC opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average of $57.99. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.