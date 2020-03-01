Comerica Bank Sells 1,078 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,390,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,339,000 after purchasing an additional 150,117 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,429,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,811,000 after buying an additional 1,287,312 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,341,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,500,000 after buying an additional 142,314 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,260,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,191,000 after buying an additional 106,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank raised Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.