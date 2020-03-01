Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,428 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,179 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Apache were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apache by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 90,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Apache by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Apache by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apache alerts:

NYSE:APA opened at $24.92 on Friday. Apache Co. has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Apache from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.69.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.