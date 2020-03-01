Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,613 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.