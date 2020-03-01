Comerica Bank Reduces Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 287.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 453.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU opened at $88.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $63.13 and a 12-month high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 24,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $2,285,543.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,206. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

