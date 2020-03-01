Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Regal Beloit worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 60,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Regal Beloit from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

RBC opened at $77.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $90.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.37.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

