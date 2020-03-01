Comerica Bank Invests $2.14 Million in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $29.34.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.73.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.