Comerica Bank Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Mantech International worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mantech International by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Mantech International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Mantech International by 37,064.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after buying an additional 174,943 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Mantech International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MANT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $74.90 on Friday. Mantech International Corp has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $93.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. Mantech International’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

