Comerica Bank Has $2.01 Million Stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,379,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $749.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $667.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $676.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.91. CoStar Group Inc has a 52 week low of $450.41 and a 52 week high of $746.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

