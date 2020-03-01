Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banco Santander Brasil were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 183.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

BSBR opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Banco Santander Brasil Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

