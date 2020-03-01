Comerica Bank Buys 480 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 46.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $2,002,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $36,612,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,876,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $86.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.