Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Trading Up 5% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) were up 5% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $12.73, approximately 1,647,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 500,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 424.37%. The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

CLNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 34.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 630.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 100,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.58.

About Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC)

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.