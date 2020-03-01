Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Price Down 12.2% After Earnings Miss

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) was down 12.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $11.65, approximately 1,488,653 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 398,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In other Codexis news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $186,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,310.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,702 shares of company stock worth $1,063,537 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,788,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after buying an additional 516,934 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,749,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after buying an additional 241,799 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after buying an additional 593,047 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,502,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after buying an additional 215,140 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after buying an additional 619,524 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $776.53 million, a PE ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

