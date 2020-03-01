Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,305 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $91.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.24. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $109.26. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 249.37% and a net margin of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Longbow Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.36.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.