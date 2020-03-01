China Metro Rural (CNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect China Metro Rural to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Metro Rural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.44.

In related news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

