Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Price Up 7.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $51.32 and last traded at $51.29, approximately 7,463,564 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 2,345,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.88.

Specifically, Director G Andrea Botta bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.67 per share, with a total value of $251,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,219.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

