Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Down 17.5% in February

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the January 30th total of 49,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CVCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $242.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.40. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $22.15.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 26.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.9% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 38,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 190,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

