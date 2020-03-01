CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Holdings Decreased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 96,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $87.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $103.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

