Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.00

Shares of Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC (LON:COG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.28), with a volume of 35000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.28).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Cambridge Cognition in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.75.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health products. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from phases I-IV or a cognitive testing software that enhances the chances of success and minimizing the risk of failure in neuroscience research; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

