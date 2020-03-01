Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 85.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BURL shares. OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.57.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $216.26 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.94. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30.

In other Burlington Stores news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares in the company, valued at $37,412,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

