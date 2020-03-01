Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Update

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 531,100 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the January 30th total of 639,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 257,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of BFAM opened at $157.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.72. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $121.43 and a twelve month high of $176.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.27.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

In other news, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,574 shares in the company, valued at $46,256,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total transaction of $568,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,030,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $3,947,915. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,434.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 115,875 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $2,343,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 41.4% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

