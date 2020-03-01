BRF (BRFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect BRF to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRFS stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.74. BRF has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRFS. ValuEngine raised BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

