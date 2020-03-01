Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Short Interest Up 9.0% in February

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the January 30th total of 4,010,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 548,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIFI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,458,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,874,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $2,946,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 253,761 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 753.2% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 273,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 241,764 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $2,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIFI opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65.

WIFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

