Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Update

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the January 30th total of 4,900,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 874,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLMN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,920,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,060,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,681,000 after purchasing an additional 416,339 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

