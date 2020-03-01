Benefitfocus (BNFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) is set to announce its Q4 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $402.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.19. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BNFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

