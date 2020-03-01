Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). Barnes & Noble Education had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BNED opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $29,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

