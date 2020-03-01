Barclays Upgrades Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) to “Overweight”

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Aker BP ASA stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.47. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $33.50.
About Aker BP ASA
