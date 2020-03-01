Barclays Upgrades Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) to “Overweight”

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Aker BP ASA stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.47. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

