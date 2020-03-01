Barclays Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $23.79 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,690,000 after buying an additional 49,909 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 615,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after buying an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

