Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $145.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.18% from the company’s current price.

UHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.64.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $117.77 and a 1 year high of $157.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.60.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.