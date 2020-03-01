Barclays Reiterates Hold Rating for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.03% from the stock’s previous close.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $101.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.04.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $148.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average of $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank raised its position in Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

