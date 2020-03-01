Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the January 30th total of 7,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AAXN stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,737.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.48. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $46.28 and a 52 week high of $90.10.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 10,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $731,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,103.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $302,991.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,761,538.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,851 shares of company stock valued at $7,099,504. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AAXN shares. Raymond James cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.