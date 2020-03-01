AutoZone (AZO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) will announce its Q2 2020 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $11.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AutoZone to post $66 EPS for the current fiscal year and $73 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,032.51 on Friday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $916.85 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,089.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,128.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price objective (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on AutoZone from $1,425.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,260.43.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

