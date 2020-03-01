Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stake Lifted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 149.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALV. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth $5,411,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Autoliv by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Autoliv by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Autoliv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 67,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Autoliv by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.22. Autoliv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

