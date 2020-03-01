Athelney Trust (LON:ATY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $180.30

Athelney Trust PLC (LON:ATY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 180.30 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 180.30 ($2.37), with a volume of 220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.30 ($2.37).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 217.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 216.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and a PE ratio of -4.02.

Athelney Trust Company Profile (LON:ATY)

Athelney Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company carries on business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with prospects of long-term capital growth with the risks inherent in small cap investment minimized through a spread of holdings over various industries and sectors.

