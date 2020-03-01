Atento (ATTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Atento to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. Atento has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $219.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

Earnings History for Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

