Atento (ATTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Atento to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. Atento has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $219.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

