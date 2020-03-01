Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) vs. BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) Head-To-Head Review

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) and BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of BBX Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of BBX Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBX Capital has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Armada Hoffler Properties and BBX Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 BBX Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

BBX Capital has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 216.09%. Given BBX Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BBX Capital is more favorable than Armada Hoffler Properties.

Dividends

Armada Hoffler Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. BBX Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Armada Hoffler Properties pays out 71.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Armada Hoffler Properties has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and BBX Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Armada Hoffler Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and BBX Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties 12.03% 5.66% 1.86% BBX Capital 2.42% 4.36% 1.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and BBX Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties $257.20 million 3.67 $32.04 million $1.17 14.32 BBX Capital $961.79 million 0.35 $35.10 million N/A N/A

BBX Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Armada Hoffler Properties.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats BBX Capital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

