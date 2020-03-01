AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,019,154 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.43% of AptarGroup worth $105,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,455,000 after acquiring an additional 82,467 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATR. ValuEngine cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut AptarGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $260,744.49. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,898. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $101.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.21 and a 12 month high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.47%. AptarGroup’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

