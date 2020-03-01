Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Short Interest Down 6.2% in February

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 30th total of 7,470,000 shares. Approximately 38.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 738,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $8.93 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $179.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.10 to $8.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $72,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 32,192 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.