Antares Pharma (ATRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) will be releasing its Q4 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Antares Pharma to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter.

ATRS stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $506.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATRS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

In other news, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $458,742.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,037.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,267,216.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 488,000 shares of company stock worth $2,248,355 in the last 90 days. 5.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

