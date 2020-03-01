Analyzing Federated Hermes (FHI) and Its Rivals

Federated Hermes (NYSE: FHI) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Federated Hermes to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Federated Hermes has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated Hermes’ rivals have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Federated Hermes and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.33 billion $272.34 million 10.72 Federated Hermes Competitors $1.48 billion $294.62 million 13.50

Federated Hermes’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Federated Hermes. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Federated Hermes and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 0 0 0 0 N/A Federated Hermes Competitors 743 2641 2761 150 2.37

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 21.38%. Given Federated Hermes’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Federated Hermes has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 46.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 20.52% 28.65% 15.66% Federated Hermes Competitors 14.02% 66.74% 8.79%

Summary

Federated Hermes rivals beat Federated Hermes on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

