Analyzing FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) and Whiting Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WLL)

FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FEC Resources and Whiting Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FEC Resources N/A -13.14% -12.80% Whiting Petroleum -15.34% -2.30% -1.23%

0.0% of FEC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

FEC Resources has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FEC Resources and Whiting Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Whiting Petroleum 5 16 3 0 1.92

Whiting Petroleum has a consensus target price of $11.94, suggesting a potential upside of 545.32%. Given Whiting Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Whiting Petroleum is more favorable than FEC Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FEC Resources and Whiting Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FEC Resources N/A N/A -$230,000.00 N/A N/A Whiting Petroleum $1.57 billion 0.11 $342.49 million ($0.86) -2.15

Whiting Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than FEC Resources.

Summary

Whiting Petroleum beats FEC Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FEC Resources Company Profile

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its interest in, Forum Energy Limited, owns a 70% interest in the Service Contract 72, an offshore license located to the north west of the Philippine Island of Palawan. It also owns 8.46%, 12.40%, and 19.46% interests in the Service Contract 14 Block A Nido, Block B Matinloc, and Block B1 North Matinloc located in the offshore northwest Palawan; and a 66.67% interest in the Service Contract 40 North Cebu covering an area of 340,000 hectares in the northern part of Cebu Island and adjacent offshore areas located in the Visayan Basin in the central part of the Philippine Archipelago. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia. FEC Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in 2,097 net productive wells on approximately 539,300 net developed acres, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 520.1 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

